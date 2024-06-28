Canal water resumes in parts of 3 Punjab districts easing dependence on groundwater during paddy season

Farmers across parts of Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Malerkotla districts in Punjab are rejoicing as canal irrigation has resumed in their villages, ending decades of dependence on depleting groundwater. In Ghujerheri village of Patiala district, officials helped clear encroachments to revive a drain that now irrigates over 200 acres.

Similarly in Fatehgarh Sahib, underground pipes have replaced around 350 tubewells in Gowara and Raipur villages, allowing canal water to reach farms for the first time in over 40 years. Villagers no longer face the annual struggle and high costs of digging new borewells during the paddy season. Over 800 acres are now irrigated through this revived canal network.

In Malerkotla's Amargarh town, the village of Ghujerheri has also received canal irrigation for the first time thanks to efforts from irrigation department officials. This has eased pressure on groundwater resources which have been overexploited in many parts of the state over the past decades.

Across Punjab, tubewell usage has steadily grown to irrigate over 70% of the cultivated area presently. However, reviving defunct canal infrastructure is helping to reduce groundwater extraction and restore hydrological balance in select locations. Farmers and local communities have played a role through cooperation and resolving issues like land encroachments impeding water flow.

The revival of surface water irrigation even on a limited scale has provided much needed relief to farmers grappling with depleting underground aquifers and high operation and maintenance costs of private tubewells. It exemplifies how joint efforts between government agencies and stakeholders can help revive traditional irrigation practices more sustainably.