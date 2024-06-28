back to top
Major Opium Smuggling Syndicate Busted by Punjab Police

In a significant bust, the Police have intercepted a large shipment of illicit opium and apprehended two suspects allegedly involved in smuggling the narcotics into the state from Jharkhand. According to officials, the police seized approximately 66 kilograms of opium and arrested two individuals in connection with smuggling the contraband through Fazilka district.

In a statement posted online, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav commended the effective police work, saying the Fazilka authorities disrupted “one of the biggest Interstate Opium smuggling syndicate operating from Jharkhand.” The bust followed meticulous police investigations that enabled authorities to trace financial transactions linked to the smuggling racket, resulting in over Rs. 1.86 crore being frozen across 42 bank accounts.

While opium is largely cultivated in certain areas, its unauthorized transportation across state borders and non-medical consumption violate domestic drug laws. The sizable seizure and disruption of the trafficking network is believed to have dealt a significant blow to illegal narcotics movement within the state. Police investigations into possible upstream and downstream dealings of the syndicate members continue in order to fully dismantle the racket.

Cancer Centers Warn Ongoing Drug Shortages Impact Treatment Nationwide
