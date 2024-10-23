Power Outage Planned in Select J&K Areas

JAMMU, Oct 23: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out Reconductoring of 33 KV Khanyar-Rainawari Line from 0.15 ACSR to 0.2 ACSR., the shutdown of 33KV Wanganpora-Khanyar and Wanganpora-Takanwari line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Khanyar, Rainawari, and Takanwari shall remain off, while power supply to the Miskeen Bagh, Rozbal, Makhdoom Sahib, Hazaribagh, Jogi Lanker, JLNM Hospital, Kondabal, Hassanbad, Palpora, Sangam, Islamia College, Narwari and Zadibal areas shall remain affected on 26 & 28 October from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm.

Similarly, to carry out Erection of four pole tower near Aiwah Bridge., the shutdown of 33KV Wanganpora Soura line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Soura and Zoonimar shall remain off while power supply to the Soura, Zoonimar, Baspora, Anchar, 90ft road and Nowshera areas shall remain affected from 12:00 Noon to 04:00 PM on 26 October, 2024.

Also, to carry out the Branch cutting/ pruning of trees, the shutdown of 33KV Cheshmashahi-Brein Nishat line and 33KV Cheshmashahi Shalimar Harwan line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Dalband, Brein, Nishat, Shalimar and Harwan shall remain off while power supply to the Brein, Tulip Garden, Pahloo, Taj Vivantaa, Nishat, BSNL, Exchange Fore Shore, Shalimar, SKUAST, Telibal, Harwan, Theed and Dhara areas shall remain affected from 10 AM to 05 PM on 29 and 31 of October, 2024.

To carry out Branch Cutting/ Stabilization of the line, the shutdown of 33 KV Ahmadpora Magam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Magam and Aripanthan shall remain off while power supply to the Magam, Aripanthan, Budran, Pethkanihama, and Bumrooda areas shall remain affected from 10 AM to 05 PM on 26th of October, 2024.

Also shutdown of 33 KV Shariefabad Wadwan line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Shariefabad, Wadwan and Soibugh shall remain off while power supply to the Shariefabad, Soibugh, Daharmuna, Wadwan, Gotpora, Pimus and Rusoo areas shall remain affected from 10 AM to 05 PM on 26th of October, 2024.

Likewise, to carry out Branch cutting/ pruning of trees and other preventive maintenance work, the shutdown of 33 KV Bemina-Karan Nagar line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Karan Nagar and Shalistore shall remain off while power supply to the Chattabal, Zaldagar, Balgarden, Police line, Civil Secretariat, SMHS, Gole Market, Guru Bazar, Tankipora and Shaheed Gunj areas shall remain affected from 09:30 AM to 05 PM on 26th of October, 2024.

Further, to carry out Branch cutting/ pruning of trees and other preventive maintenance works , the shutdown of 33 KV Bemina-I/II and Bemina-Exhibition lines shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Bemina-I, Bemina-II, Moominabad, Court Complex and GIS Batamaloo shall remain off while power supply to the Hamdania Colony, HIG/MIG Colony, Nundresh Colony, Gousia Colony, Hamza Colony, Sir Syedabad, Qamarwari, Chattabal, SK Colony, Touheedabad, Bemina Court Complex, PDD Complex and Pinchi Mandi areas shall remain affected from 09:30 AM to 05 PM on 27th of October, 2024.

In order to carry out Branch cutting / stabilization, the shutdown of 33 KV Pampore-SIDCO line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Cement Plants of Khrew and IE Khrew shall remain off while power supply to IE Khrew and IE Wuyan shall remain affected from 10 AM to 04 PM on 27th of October, 2024.

Similarly, in order to carry out Branch cutting and routine maintenance work, the shutdown of 33KV Pulwama Pinglena Tap Line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Pinglena, MM Flour Mill, Covid Hospital and Tenghar shall remain off while power supply to the Tenghar, Pinglena, Koil, Gundipora and Gangoo areas shall remain affected from 10 AM to 04 PM on 26 & 28 of October, 2024.