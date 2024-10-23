India-Pakistan reconciliation only way to stop terror attacks: PDP chief

JAMMU, Oct 23: Days after the Ganderbal terror attack, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir is bearing the brunt of the animosity between India and Pakistan, and reconciliation between the two is the only way to stop such incidents.

Seven people – a local doctor and six non-local labourers – were killed and five injured when terrorists attacked their camp in Gund in Ganderbal district on Sunday. The labourers were working on a tunnel project.

“The people of J&K are stuck in the animosity between the two countries. Their lives and their property are getting destroyed because the two countries are fighting each other.