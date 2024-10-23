J&K Media Delegation Meets Telangana Governor

Hyderabad, Oct 23: A Media delegation from Jammu & Kashmir called on the Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma today at Rajbhavan. About twelve journalists from various newspapers of J&K are on tour to Telangana as part of the ‘Press Tour' organized by Press Information Bureau, wherein, journalists from one state are taken to another to understand the implementation of policies and programmes of the Government at the ground level. The delegation was headed by Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, PIB Hyderabad and Tariq Rather, Deputy Director of PIB, Srinagar.

Welcoming the media delegation, Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma said, Telangana is a the state which is rich in culture, heritage, art, and crafts. He said Hyderabad's industrialization and development are significant achievements. Lauding the initiative of PIB in organizing such tours for journalists, Hon'ble Governer said “In today's age of communication and high-profile journalism, such visits are very significant. Visiting districts to observe the government's best practices and taking those learnings back to their respective states helps in strengthening our democratic setup.”

The week-long itinerary of the media delegation includes visits to national institutions like INCOIS, NIN, NSTI and interact with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. The delegation comprised of journalists from dailies of Jammu and Kashmir like Daily Excelsior, Asian Mail, Kashmir Monitor, Gadyal, Kashmir Observer, Brighter Kashmir, Dainik State Samachar and Udaan. The PIB delegation included Deputy Director Dr. Manas Krishnakanth, M&CO Ms V. Gayithri and IA Sh. Shivcharan Reddy.