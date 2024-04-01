Potential lifesaving emergency landing strip all set for critical trial in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 1: The 3.5 km emergency airstrip constructed near Bijbehara in Kashmir has been completed and is now ready for its critical trial run. Security has been heightened around the area as experts are scheduled to put the facility to an important test later today.



To ensure safety during the aircraft trial, traffic has been halted on a section of the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway passing near the location. Vehicles are being diverted from Wanpoh to Sangam to avoid the emergency landing strip area while the trial is carried out.



Started in 2020, the purpose of the project was to provide an alternative landing facility for fighter jets and other aircraft in scenarios like wartime situations or natural disasters requiring swift mobilization of resources. Officials have deployed additional security personnel to prevent any public gathering close to the airstrip during the scheduled trial landing and take-off of an aircraft.



Once fully validated, this emergency strip will add crucial capability for theregion. Locals and travelers are advised to plan alternate routes until operations conclude and the road reopens. All necessary precautions are being taken to ensure public safety while verifying this potentially lifesaving asset.