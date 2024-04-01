Search
Jammu KashmirPotential lifesaving emergency landing strip all set for critical trial in Kashmir
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Potential lifesaving emergency landing strip all set for critical trial in Kashmir

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Apr 1: The 3.5 km emergency airstrip constructed near Bijbehara in has been completed and is now ready for its critical trial run. Security has been heightened around the area as experts are scheduled to put the facility to an important test later today.

To ensure safety during the aircraft trial, traffic has been halted on a section of the vital -Srinagar Highway passing near the location. Vehicles are being diverted from Wanpoh to Sangam to avoid the emergency landing strip area while the trial is carried out.

Started in 2020, the purpose of the project was to provide an alternative landing facility for fighter jets and other aircraft in scenarios like wartime situations or natural disasters requiring swift mobilization of resources. Officials have deployed additional security personnel to prevent any public gathering close to the airstrip during the scheduled trial landing and take-off of an aircraft.

Once fully validated, this emergency strip will add crucial capability for theregion. Locals and travelers are advised to plan alternate routes until operations conclude and the road reopens. All necessary precautions are being taken to ensure public safety while verifying this potentially lifesaving asset.

Previous article
Stable, Strong Financial System To Act As Bedrock For Economic Progress: RBI Governor
Next article
Indo-French authors graphic novel Dream Machine explores AI impacts
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Stable, Strong Financial System To Act As Bedrock For Economic Progress: RBI Governor

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 1: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on...

J&K | Congress Protests Against I-T Action On Party, Slams BJP-led Centre

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Apr 1: The Congress on Monday held a...

India Needs To Become Economically Self-Reliant: PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday...

Overseas Friends Of BJP In US Organises Car Rallies In 20 American Cities

Northlines Northlines -
WASHINGTON, Apr 1: The Overseas Friends of BJP in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Aviation Watchdog Issues Guidelines Allowing Passengers to Exit Through Departure Gates...

A Journey Through Switzerland: From Zurich’s Urban Vibes to Engelberg’s Alpine...

Indo-French authors graphic novel Dream Machine explores AI impacts