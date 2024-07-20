back to top
    Population norm for AMRUT projects in Himachal unsuitable: Sukhvinder Sukhu to Manohar Lal Khattar

    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently met with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh to discuss scaling up urban development projects in Pradesh.

    The CM explained that population-based criteria for sanctioning projects under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) does not factor in Himachal's mountainous terrain and scattered settlements. He requested flexible norms to maximize benefits from the scheme for the state's urban areas.

    Sukhu emphasized the need to cater infrastructure works to Himachal's difficult topography. He cited examples of water supply and sewerage where per capita costs are significantly higher compared to plains. The Minister assured all possible support and the two discussed establishing solid waste plants in smaller municipal bodies as large projects aren't feasible.

    Other issues raised included exploring self-employment for women through common marketing platforms and harnessing hydro power potential. The CM urged sanctioning 1MW solar power backups for remote border areas like Spiti valley. He also sought declaring state's clean cities as ‘Garbage Free Cities' for additional central assistance.

    The meeting aimed to address Himachal's urban challenges through tailoring central schemes as conventional methods don't always apply to its mountain geography. Overall, both leaders seemed aligned on empowering hill state's towns in a sustainable manner.

