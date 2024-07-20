back to top
    Rajasthan court denies plea to charge 26 cow vigilantes over double murder of Haryana residents

    A Deeg district court in Rajasthan has rejected a petition to formally charge 26 alleged cow vigilantes as accused in the gruesome killings of Nasir and Junaid last year. The brothers from Ghatmika village in were found burnt to death in February 2021 in Rajasthan, in what has been alleged as a hate by vigilante groups.

    In the petition, the family of the deceased had requested to add the 26 persons' names to the list of accused in the case. However, citing that the police probe into their involvement is still ongoing, the court turned down the appeal last week. So far, five individuals have been arrested for carrying out the murders.

    The petition named vigilantes from both Haryana and Rajasthan, identifying them as key suspects that need to be investigated further. But with the court refusing to press charges at this stage, the vigilantes in question can breathe easy for now. The Rajasthan police will continue probing any links between these 26 persons and the double homicide.

    Meanwhile, the delayed investigation and lack of closure has only amplified the grief of the victims' kin. They allege the local authorities are shielding the culprits and hope fresh leads can be uncovered to achieve justice for Nasir and Junaid. This high-profile case triggered widespread outrage over targeting of minorities and the unchecked activities of self-styled protectors of cows last year.

