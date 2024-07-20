back to top
    Himachal Government to Continue Concessional Fares for Women on HRTC Buses
    Himachal Government to Continue Concessional Fares for Women on HRTC Buses

    At a recent meeting of the Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Board of Directors, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri confirmed that discounted fares for women passengers on HRTC buses will continue. The minimum fare has also not been increased, according to the Deputy CM.

    Some other highlights from the meeting include an increase in the daily wages of contract workers from Rs. 375 to Rs. 400. The recruitment process for 357 new conductor positions has been completed as well. In order to modernize transportation and reduce environmental impact, plans are underway to purchase 297 electric vehicles along with replacing 24 older Volvo buses. Around 100 tempos will provide service on specific routes for additional passenger comfort. Another 250 diesel buses are slated for upcoming procurement.

    The Board thanked the state government for ongoing financial assistance that enables salaries and pensions to be paid regularly to HRTC employees. Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur assured improvements to service quality going forward. The corporation is marking its 50th anniversary this year of committed service to the people of Himachal Pradesh. With these initiatives, the HRTC aims to strengthen public transportation while supporting women travelers through continued discounted fares.

