    CS condole demise of Bharat Singh, Secy JKAACL

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Jul 20: Chief Secretary J&K, Atal Dulloo today expressed grief over the sad demise of Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary J&K Academy of , & Languages (JKAACL) and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family. In his condolence message, Chief Secretary prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss.
    Bharat Singh was a serving officer of JKAS cadre, 2001 batch and previously worked in State Taxes & Excise Departments as Additional Commissioner Tax Planning, Deputy Excise Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Stamps.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

