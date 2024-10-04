back to top
    India

    Politics not discussed during Odisha Raj Bhavan meet: Venkaiah Naidu’s office

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Bhubaneswar: The office of former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said no political issue was discussed when he met Odisha Governor Raghubar Das a week ago at the Raj Bhavan here amid speculation that the former Jharkhand chief minister is interested to return to active .

    Naidu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Das on September 27. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi was also there. Sarma is also the BJP's co-in-charge for the Jharkhand assembly election which is due later this year.

    In a post on X, Naidu's office said it had been a courtesy call.

    “No political motives should be ascribed to this courtesy call and dragging the Office of the former Vice President of into a political controversy of this nature is patently unfair,” the post read.

     

     

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

