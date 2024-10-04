back to top
Search
    IndiaModi Govt facilitating recruitment of Indians in war-torn West Asia, alleges Kharge
    India

    Modi Govt facilitating recruitment of Indians in war-torn West Asia, alleges Kharge

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that the Modi Government's skill development cooperation is facilitating the recruitment of about 15,000 Indian workers in Israel in the West Asia war.

    He claimed that earlier youth from the country were duped by dubious agents for going to the Russia-Ukraine war and many lost their lives too.

    “It speaks volumes about the Joblessness induced by the anti-youth policies of the Modi Government,” he said in a post on X.

    “The fact that young unskilled, semi-skilled and educated youth are willing to risk their lives and serve in war-ridden theatres, at reportedly high salaries, tells you that PM @narendramodi's lofty claims on are nothing but Fake Retorts to hide his own failures!

    “Youth of who are forced to seek jobs in these conflict zones will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP, tomorrow,” Kharge said in his post.

    “None less than Modi Government's Skill Development Cooperation is facilitating the recruitment of about 15,000 Indian workers in Israel, amidst the war in West Asia,” he alleged.

    The Congress chief's comments came a day ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, where his party is seeking to wrest power back from the BJP after a gap of ten years.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Congress can’t run Himachal Govt even for one day without Centre’s help: Nadda
    Next article
    Politics not discussed during Odisha Raj Bhavan meet: Venkaiah Naidu’s office
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    National Award-winning director Batul Mukhtiar advocates for women’s safety on film sets following the Hema Committee report

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped...

    JSW MG Motor, Vision Mechatronics to repurpose used EV batteries for large-scale energy storage

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: JSW MG Motor India on Friday...

    India to see steepest rise in living standard of common man in coming decades: FM

    Northlines Northlines -
    aGENCIES NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said...

    PFC secures largest-ever foreign currency term loan of USD 1.265 bn

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    National Award-winning director Batul Mukhtiar advocates for women’s safety on film...

    JSW MG Motor, Vision Mechatronics to repurpose used EV batteries for...

    India to see steepest rise in living standard of common man...