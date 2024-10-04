back to top
Search
    IndiaSecurity forces kill 28 Naxalites in Bastar region; 185 Maoists eliminated so...
    India

    Security forces kill 28 Naxalites in Bastar region; 185 Maoists eliminated so far in 2024

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    Dantewada: In one of the biggest operations against Maoists in Chhattisgarh, security personnel killed 28 Naxalites in a fierce encounter in the Bastar region on Friday, a senior police official said.

    The gunfight broke out at around 1 pm in the forest between Thulthuli and Nendur villages in Abhujmaad on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border, when a joint team of security personnel was out on anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI over the phone.

    Personnel belonging to the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation, he said.

    Sundarraj informed that 28 Naxalites were gunned down in the encounter.

    A cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and one SLR (self-loading rifle), were also recovered from the encounter spot, he said.

    Earlier, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai had said around 30 Naxalites were killed in the gun battle.

    After the latest encounter, 185 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate gun battles in the Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Dantewada and Narayanpur, so far this year, police said.

    On April 16, as many as 29 Naxalites, including some higher-ranking cadres, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Kanker district.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Politics not discussed during Odisha Raj Bhavan meet: Venkaiah Naidu’s office
    Next article
    Trying to save Rs 5,000, Mumbai woman loses Rs 6 lakh to cyber fraudsters
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    National Award-winning director Batul Mukhtiar advocates for women’s safety on film sets following the Hema Committee report

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped...

    JSW MG Motor, Vision Mechatronics to repurpose used EV batteries for large-scale energy storage

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: JSW MG Motor India on Friday...

    India to see steepest rise in living standard of common man in coming decades: FM

    Northlines Northlines -
    aGENCIES NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said...

    PFC secures largest-ever foreign currency term loan of USD 1.265 bn

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    National Award-winning director Batul Mukhtiar advocates for women’s safety on film...

    JSW MG Motor, Vision Mechatronics to repurpose used EV batteries for...

    India to see steepest rise in living standard of common man...