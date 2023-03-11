Police Searches Houses Of 6 Alleged Drug Peddlers In J&K’s Kishtwar; 1 Held With Contraband

JAMMU: Continuing its drive against the drug peddlers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, the Police on Friday conducted extensive raids in the house of six suspects in connection with drug trafficking case and arrested one along with contraband and electronic devices/mobile phones etc, an official said. Sharing details, Sr Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said, “in recent past the Kishtwar Police has lodged a case FIR No 20/2023 u/s 8/21/22/25/27/29 of NDPS at PS Kishtwar and one accused person namely Mohd Iqbal Khanday son of Bashir Ahmed Khanday of Thakrie A/P Shaktinagar Kishtwar was arrested along with 52 Gms Heroin.” “During the course of investigation and based upon his disclosures one person namely Shahnawaz Ahmed son of Abdul Majid of Hidyal Kishtwar was also arrested in the instant case.” SSP Kishtwar said,”While investigating the case and examining of bank details the police found financial transactions of financing of drug trafficking.” “Accordingly, Police took up the matter with the Court of Chief Judicial Magistratre (CJM) Kishtwar and obtained house search warrants against six suspects.” SSP Kishtwar Poswal said, “In compliance to CJM Court orders, six constituted six (06) special teams under concerned Dy Superintendents of Police (DySsP) which conducted house searches in presence of Gazetted officers from civil officer designated by the DM Kishtwar.” “Searches were conducted in the house of Inderjeet Singh, son of Bal Krishan of Nagni Kishtwar; Wazier Ahmed Butt son of Ghulam Ali Butt of Zewer Kishtwar; Umar Nazir Kichloo son of Nazir Ahmed Kichloo of Pochal Kishtwar; Abu Rehan son of Manzoor Kichloo of Hidyal Bunastan Kishtwar; Rameez Raja son of Abdul Qayoom of Sarkoot and Ahraz Ali son of Mohd Ali Kamal of Kamal Mohalla Kishtwar,” he added. “During searches, narcotics substance viz poppy balls were recovered from the house of Umar Nazir Kichloo and subsequently he was taken into custody and also electronic devices including 03 Mobile Phones were seized on spot during raids at different places,” SSP Kishtwar added. The senior police officer added that “in view of financial transactions, this case has greater ramifications and in future more searches are likely to be made by the Kishtwar Police.” “Besides freezing of bank accounts, property of accused persons shall also be got attached in near future with the motive to make the district drug free by taking stringent action against the drug peddlers who otherwise are hellbent to ruin the future of the youths for their personal monetary gains,” SSP Kishtwar Poswal added.