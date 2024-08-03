back to top
Search
    JammuPolice on lookout for 2019 Jammu bus stand blast accused
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Police on lookout for 2019 Jammu bus stand blast accused

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 2: Jammu and Police are on the lockout for a person involved in a blast at a bus stand here in 2019, in which two people died and 32 others were injured.

    The police are putting up posters of the accused across the city.

    “We have put up posters of the accused involved in the grenade attack at the Jammu bus stand in 2019. He went missing after being granted bail, prompting the police to take this step,” a police officer said.

    Two people, including a teenager, were killed and 32 others were injured in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists near a crowded bus stand on March 7, 2019.

    The accused, identified as Yasir Bhat, was a juvenile when he carried out the blast at the bus stand.

    Bhat, an operative of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was tasked by the District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kulgam, Farooq Ahmed Bhat alias Omar for throwing the grenade, police officer said.

    Bhat went missing after being released on bail.

    “We appeal to the public to provide any information about him so that he can be rearrested,” the officer added.

    The police suspect that he may have joined terrorist ranks in Kashmir.

     

    Previous article
    2 children dead, 15 sick from food poisoning in Udhampur
    Next article
    Omar accuses Govt of financial mismanagement in J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Fresh batch of over 990 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 3: Another batch of over 990 pilgrims,...

    CS Dulloo for expediting progress on Parvatmala Projects

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held...

    Omar accuses Govt of financial mismanagement in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 2: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on...

    2 children dead, 15 sick from food poisoning in Udhampur

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 2: Two children have died, and fifteen...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes Democratic presidential nominee

    12 injured after building on hill slope collapses in Kargil

    Fresh batch of over 990 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath Yatra