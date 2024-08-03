back to top
    Jammu2 children dead, 15 sick from food poisoning in Udhampur
    Jammu Kashmir

    2 children dead, 15 sick from food poisoning in Udhampur

    , Aug 2: Two children have died, and fifteen others fell ill allegedly due to food poisoning at a wedding party in Udhampur district, officials said.

    “The children showed symptoms of intense vomiting and diarrhoea and were admitted to the hospital,” the Medical Superintendent of the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Udhampur, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, said.

    “They had attended a wedding party in the Gordhi area, indicating possible food poisoning,” Dr Sharma said.

    Fifteen children were admitted to the hospital, with two in critical condition being referred to the GMC hospital in Jammu.

    “Unfortunately, two children were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital,” Dr Sharma said.

    More children displaying similar symptoms are being shifted to hospitals in Jammu, while others are receiving treatment at the Udhampur district Hospital.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

