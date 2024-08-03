back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirHC summons IAS officer in criminal contempt case
    Jammu KashmirKashmir

    HC summons IAS officer in criminal contempt case

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 2: The High Court of & and on Friday summoned Ganderbal deputy commissioner Shyambir Singh in an alleged criminal contempt case and directed him to appear before it in person on August 5.

    A bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed Singh to answer the charges of criminal contempt against him in person.

    “Issue notice to the contemnor, Mr Shyambir by Humdast. The contemnor shall appear in person before this court on Monday ie August 5 at 11:00 am sharp,” the court said.

    The high court also appointed senior counsel RA Jan as amicus curiae to assist in the proceedings.

    The proceedings against Singh, a 2018-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer serving as deputy commissioner of Ganderbal since 2022, were initiated after allegations surfaced that he had retaliated against Ganderbal sub-judge Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi and allegedly abused his official position to intimidate and harass him.

    Qureshi had passed an order to attach Singh's salary due to non-compliance with an October 2022 judgment.

    According to the sub-judge, the deputy commissioner allegedly misused his position to harass him, including unauthorised visits to his property by government officials.

    This was perceived as an attempt to undermine judicial authority and retaliate against the court's decision.

    In ordering the criminal contempt proceedings last month, Qureshi also recommended that the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary take administrative action against Singh under the Government Conduct Rules, 1971, describing him as a “constant potential threat” to the judiciary.

    In its order, the bench said any attempt by Singh to avoid service of summons or his non-appearance shall be viewed seriously and the court shall resort to coercive proceedings to secure his presence.

    Previous article
    Admin orders officials to attend main I-Day function in Jammu, Srinagar
    Next article
    2 children dead, 15 sick from food poisoning in Udhampur
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Fresh batch of over 990 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 3: Another batch of over 990 pilgrims,...

    CS Dulloo for expediting progress on Parvatmala Projects

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held...

    Omar accuses Govt of financial mismanagement in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 2: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on...

    Police on lookout for 2019 Jammu bus stand blast accused

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 2: Jammu and Kashmir Police are on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes Democratic presidential nominee

    12 injured after building on hill slope collapses in Kargil

    Fresh batch of over 990 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath Yatra