    Jammu Kashmir
    Kashmir

    Omar accuses Govt of financial mismanagement in J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 2: Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the government of financial mismanagement in and , saying it was leaving a legacy of “back-breaking debt” for the elected government, whenever it assumed power.

    Abdullah, a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, made the remark while reacting to reports that the Union Territory was facing mounting financial pressure as its total liabilities had swelled to Rs 1,12,797 crore (Rs 1.12 lakh crore) in the 2022-23 fiscal.

    “In the 10 years of BJP/NDA rule at the Centre, all Jammu and Kashmir has received is crippling debt. The powers that be love talking about a ‘naya Jammu and Kashmir' but what they forget to tell everyone is that the only legacy they are leaving for the elected government, when it comes, is one of back-backing interest payments and a financial crisis,” he said in a post on X.

    According to recent figures, Jammu and Kashmir's liabilities had more than tripled from Rs 29,972 crore in 2010-11 in 10 years.

     

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

