Ladakh Admin issues new travel permission directive for employees

Leh, Aug 2: The General Administration Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has mandated that employees must obtain prior permission to travel abroad while on leave, effective August 1, 2024.

A GAD order issued by Ladakh Admin expressed concern over submission of late applications seeking permission to travel abroad despite existing guidelines.

The new circular requires applications to be submitted well in advance, complete with necessary verifications, including Vigilance Clearances and No Dues Certificates. “Applications must be processed through the appropriate authority and eventually submitted to the General Administration Department, with final approval resting with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh,” read the fresh order.