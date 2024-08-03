back to top
    LehLadakh Admin issues new travel permission directive for employees
    Leh

    Ladakh Admin issues new travel permission directive for employees

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 2: The General Administration Department of the Union Territory of  has mandated that employees must obtain prior permission to travel abroad while on leave, effective August 1, 2024.

    A GAD order issued by Ladakh Admin expressed concern over submission of late applications seeking permission to travel abroad despite existing guidelines.

    The new circular requires applications to be submitted well in advance, complete with necessary verifications, including Vigilance Clearances and No Dues Certificates. “Applications must be processed through the appropriate authority and eventually submitted to the General Administration Department, with final approval resting with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh,” read the fresh order.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

