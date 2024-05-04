back to top
JammuPolice Officer's Car overturned while chasing Mining Mafia
Jammu

Police Officer’s Car overturned while chasing Mining Mafia

Tawi, 3 May (Gurshan): A Car carrying police party overturned while chasing the miscreants indulging into illegal mining in Tawi basin under jurisdiction of Police Station, Satwari.

After receiving information about illegal mining in Tawi river in Chattha area falling under police station Satwari this morning, PSI Paramjit Singh, in-charge of police post Chattha immediately left for the site with police party in his private vehicle Faygo Fort (JK 21B-3220).

On seeing the police party, the mining mafia fled from the sport. During this, two police squads chased the mining mafia. When PSI Paramjit Singh reached near the water bottling plant of Khandwal, his car lost balance and overturned, due to which he got injured. Paramjit Singh was taken to Gandhi Nagar Hospital for medical aid where doctors put two stitches on his right arm. After first aid, the doctor discharged him from Gandhi Nagar Hospital.

JK Police sets GPS anklet device rolling for drug smugglers
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

