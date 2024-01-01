Police attaches house, car under UAPA in Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 31: Police attached a residential house and a vehicle under Unlawful Activities Prevention UA(P)Act in Baramulla district.

“Continuing its crackdown on harbouring militants and providing logistic support to them, police have attached a residential house & vehicle under sections of 25 UA (P) Act in Baramulla”, a Police statement said on Sunday.

During the investigation of the case vide FIR No. 104/2023 U/S 7/25 I.A Act, 120-B IPC, 13,16,18,23 UA (P) Act of Police Station Uri, one vehicle was seized which was allegedly used for transportation of illegal Arms/Ammunition from one place to another for militant activities.

“The said vehicle falling within the ambit of proceeds of militancy after obtaining approval from competent authority”, reads the statement.

Similarly, during the investigation of case FIR No. 46/2023 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, and the Section 16,18,19, 20 and 38 of UA (P) Act of Police Station, Kreeri, one residential house of Farooq Ahmad Bhat a resident of Wanigam Payeen on land situated at Wanigam Payeen was attached for allegedly harbouring militants, it said.