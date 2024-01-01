Centre bans separatist Tehreek-e-Hurriyat under UAPA

Srinagar, Dec 31: The Central government has declared another Kashmiri separatist group “Tehreek-e-Hurriyat” (TeH) as unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“The “Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an “Unlawful Assocition” under UAPA”, Home Minister Amit shah said on X on Sunday.

“The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule”, Shah said.

He said that the “group spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir”.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organisation found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith”, the Union Minister added.

TeH was headed by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was succeeded by Masarat Alam.

On December 27, Alam's group Muslim League was also banned by the Government of India for five years under UAPA.