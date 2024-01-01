Cash rewards for providing inform about trans-border tunnels, terrorists

Jammu Tawi, Dec 31: Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced cash rewards for the people who will provide information & intelligence on trans border tunnels, terror activities and terrorists.

“Provide information and intelligence on trans border tunnels, drones, narcotics, terror activities and terrorists and receive cash rewards”, police said in a statement.

It said the “general public can share such information with district Senior Superintendents of Police and the identity of the person will be kept secret.”

A reward of “Rs 5 lakh would be given to the person who locates the trans-border tunnel used by Anti National Elements (ANEs) to tranship terrorists, explosives and contraband consignments”, police said.

It said Rs 3 lakh to those whoever sights a drone flown from across the border to drop narcotics or explosive material and which leads to the recovery of the said dropped material.

Similar cash reward would be given to those whoever gave actionable intelligence about a person connected with receiving from deliveries and or transporting arms ammunition, norcotics from border, Line of Control to hinterland or Punjab and the said intelligence get corroborated during further action.

Police has also announced Rs 2 lakh reward for those who will provide information about the persons talking to Pakistan based terrorist handlers or separatists in jails.

“Persons who will provide information about the persons talking to or communicating with terrorist handlers across the border or with their agents with Jammu and Kashmir would be given a reward of Rs 2 lakh”, it said and added “branding persons as Mukbirs and passing on their personnel details, moment of off duty security personnel or government servants for their targeting and information”.

One lakh to those persons who will provide information about the persons who are inciting people to join terrorist ranks in masjids, madrassas, schools or colleges.

Whosoever provides specific information about the presence of terrorists, resulting in successful operation leading to arrest or combat, a cash reward will be provided as per category in A, B, C ranging from Rs 2 lakh to 12.5 lakh accordingly.

Police have also provided contact phone numbers of SSP of all 23 sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.