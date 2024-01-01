Provide arms to people of Rajouri, Poonch to fight militancy: Bukhari urges Centre

Srinagar, Dec 31: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Sunday urged the central government to provide arms to the common people of Rajouri and Poonch to fight the militancy.

Bukhari said this while replying to a question to media persons in north Kashmir's Tangmarg area on Sunday.

“Provide arms to the common people in Rajouri and Poonch like the arms provided to Village Defence Committees (VDCs) and see the results whether they will fight the militancy or not”, Bukhari said.

He said the government should not think that these are the people belonging to a particular community.

“Don't think about the people belonging to which community, provide the arms to the majority community and they will protect themselves in the area and will fight with militants, ” he added.

In reply to another question Bukhari said, “I think this is for the first time that the government of India took action on such a high level where a Brigadier of the Army is being removed from his post”,

He said the incident was very unfortunate and those who were “martyred” could not be brought back, and added the troops should take extreme precautions while dealing with the common public during the operations against the militants.

When asked about the pesky power schedule in Kashmir valley, Bukhari said “when his government will take over the reins next year, you will ask me how I settled the power scenario in the valley”.

He thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir whose efforts bring peace and we could move everywhere without any threat. “We have taken a pledge that we will not allow people to fall prey to any trap”, the Apni party President asserted.