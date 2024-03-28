Police arrests two fraudsters scamming people via social media

Srinagar, Mar 27: Police arrested two alleged fraudsters in Pulwama district in scamming people via social media.

Police Station Pulwama received an application from Mehraj Ud Din Najar of Dalipora that one person Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Wadoora, Bomai Sopore has uploaded his old photograph on his Facebook account and mentioned his own account number and phone number for the purpose of collecting money on his name.

Police said accordingly, a case was registered and investigation taken up.

“During the course of investigation it came to fore that the two persons namely Irfan Bhat and a juvenile hatched a conspiracy to deceive the people by creating two Facebook accounts on the name of Sameer Tigers & Apna Sarkar and posted on them the old photograph of complainant and mentioned their own account number and phone number and have collected money by deceitful means,” police said.

They said both the accused involved in the commission of crime were apprehended and further investigation is going on.

“The accused Irfan was taken into the police custody & a juvenile lodged in Juvenile home Harwan Srinagar,” police said.