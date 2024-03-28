Search
Jammu KashmirPolice arrests two fraudsters scamming people via social media
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Police arrests two fraudsters scamming people via social media

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 27: Police arrested two alleged fraudsters in Pulwama district in scamming people via social media.

Police Station Pulwama received an application from Mehraj Ud Din Najar of Dalipora that one person Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Wadoora, Bomai Sopore has uploaded his old photograph on his Facebook account and mentioned his own account number and phone number for the purpose of collecting money on his name.

Police said accordingly, a case was registered and investigation taken up.

“During the course of investigation it came to fore that the two persons namely Irfan Bhat and a juvenile hatched a conspiracy to deceive the people by creating two Facebook accounts on the name of Sameer Tigers & Apna Sarkar and posted on them the old photograph of complainant and mentioned their own account number and phone number and have collected money by deceitful means,” police said.

They said both the accused involved in the commission of crime were apprehended and further investigation is going on.

“The accused Irfan was taken into the police custody & a juvenile lodged in Juvenile home Harwan Srinagar,” police said.

Previous article
Blast in Poonch: Two suspects detained
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Blast in Poonch: Two suspects detained

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 27: Two suspects were detained in...

Kashmir Valley braces for 4-day wet weather

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 27: Kashmir valley is bracing for wet...

FFRC warns private Schools not to charge fee on retrospective basis

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 27: J&K Committee for Fixation and Regulation...

Bengal resident among 3 drug peddlers arrested

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 27: Police on Wednesday arrested three drug...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Blast in Poonch: Two suspects detained

Kashmir Valley braces for 4-day wet weather

FFRC warns private Schools not to charge fee on retrospective basis