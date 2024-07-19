back to top
Search
    HimachalPolice arrested top cryptocurrency scammer involved in Rs. 2500 crore Himachal scam
    HimachalLatest News

    Police arrested top cryptocurrency scammer involved in Rs. 2500 crore Himachal scam

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a major breakthrough, the police have arrested one of the key operatives involved in the multi-crore cryptocurrency scam that duped over one lakh investors in Pradesh. Milan Garg, believed to be one of the top lieutenants of the scam's mastermind, was apprehended at the Kolkata airport as he attempted to flee the country.

    Sources reveal that Garg, a 35-year-old resident of Meerut, played a central role in setting up the complex cryptocurrency network that defrauded unsuspecting victims of over Rs. 2,500 crores since 2018. He allegedly designed the fake digital coins like Korvio and Fish Token that were promoted with misleading promises of exorbitant returns. Garg is also said to have managed the website operations and networking used to dupe investors.

    After the massive scam came to light earlier this year, Garg had fled abroad but returned to a few weeks ago from a neighbouring country. Acting on a tip-off, the police special investigation team laid a trap and nabbed him at the airport before he could board an flight and escape arrest again. He was brought to and sent to two days of police remand by a local court for further questioning.

    The investigation has so far charged over 25 people involved, however, the suspected mastermind behind the whole racket continues to evade the law. Subhash Sharma, a native of Sarkaghat, is still at large and believed to be hiding somewhere outside the country. With this high-profile arrest of Garg, authorities are hopeful of obtaining new leads to finally apprehend Sharma and book all those responsible for the huge financial losses suffered by the victims.

    The case has highlighted the risks of unregulated cryptocurrency trading and several authorities have reiterated alerts about such dubious schemes. While no information on recovering the lost money has been shared yet, this arrest is a step towards obtaining justice for those thousands of lives impacted in the scam.

    Previous article
    Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni expresses willingness to join INLD-BSP led third front in Haryana ahead of Assembly polls
    Next article
    HP Government Assesses Potential Crop Damages from Low Monsoon Rains
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    HP Government Assesses Potential Crop Damages from Low Monsoon Rains

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Himachal Pradesh government has asked agriculture officials to...

    Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni expresses willingness to join INLD-BSP led third front in Haryana ahead of Assembly polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    As the Haryana Assembly elections inch closer, new political...

    Congress alleges politically motivated ED action against Haryana MLA

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Congress party has accused the central government of...

    15 passengers injured in bus accident on Punjab Roadways Solan route

    Northlines Northlines -
    A Punjab Roadways bus met with an accident in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HP Government Assesses Potential Crop Damages from Low Monsoon Rains

    Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni expresses willingness to join INLD-BSP led...

    Congress alleges politically motivated ED action against Haryana MLA