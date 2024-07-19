Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni expresses willingness to join INLD-BSP led third front in Haryana ahead of Assembly polls

As the Haryana Assembly elections inch closer, new political alignments are being explored among smaller parties and farmer groups. In a recent development, prominent farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni has expressed willingness to join the proposed third front led by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance.

Charuni, who heads the Samyukta Sangharsh Party (SSP), was addressing a gathering of farmers in Bhiwani district as part of his campaign when he voiced support for the third front concept. While the INLD-BSP alliance was formalized weeks ago with the aim of providing an alternative to the BJP and Congress in the state, Charuni's backing could boost the newly emerging political grouping.

The farm union leader is known for his strong advocacy of farmer issues during the long protest against the now-repealed agri laws. Though contesting his maiden election in 2019 as an Independent candidate failed, Charuni still hopes to represent the farming community in the state legislature. He has identified the Pehowa Assembly segment as his prospective seat.

While discussions are yet to happen on a formal understanding, Charuni clarified that any alliance would be sans BJP and JJP. Besides INLD-BSP, an arrangement with Congress is also not being ruled out given the aim of presenting a joint challenge to the ruling dispensation. With polls a few months away, newer equations and formations continue evolving in Haryana's fluid political arena.