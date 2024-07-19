back to top
Search
    HaryanaCongress alleges politically motivated ED action against Haryana MLA
    HaryanaLatest News

    Congress alleges politically motivated ED action against Haryana MLA

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Congress party has accused the central government of carrying out politically motivated raids against one of its MLAs from . The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted searches at the premises of Rao Dan Singh, a Congress MLA from Mahendragarh. This was part of an investigation into an alleged bank loan fraud case involving Rs. 1,392 crores.

    Several top Congress leaders from Haryana have alleged that the timing of these searches is suspect and intended to pressure the opposition ahead of upcoming elections. Udai Bhan, President of Haryana Congress said “Whenever elections are around the corner, be it in Maharashtra, Jharkhand or now in Haryana, such raids take place.” He claimed the probes are being conducted at the behest of the ruling BJP government to target political opponents.

    Deepender Hooda, Congress MP from Rohtak stated that it has become the standard practice of the ruling dispensation to misuse agencies like ED for narrow political gains. He pointed out similar actions have been witnessed across several states where the opposition is at the receiving end of such investigations. However, CM Manohar Lal maintained that the ED functions independently and takes action based on evidence. He said the “law will follow its own course.”

    The ED action comes just two days after a visit to Mahendragarh by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Rao Dan Singh is considered a close confidant of former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Both Hooda and Udai Bhan reiterated faith in the judiciary but asserted people are now aware of how probe bodies are being politicized for targeting rivals. It remains to be seen how this issue develops further in the political landscape of Haryana.

    Previous article
    15 passengers injured in bus accident on Punjab Roadways Solan route
    Next article
    Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni expresses willingness to join INLD-BSP led third front in Haryana ahead of Assembly polls
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    HP Government Assesses Potential Crop Damages from Low Monsoon Rains

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Himachal Pradesh government has asked agriculture officials to...

    Police arrested top cryptocurrency scammer involved in Rs. 2500 crore Himachal scam

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a major breakthrough, the police have arrested one...

    Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni expresses willingness to join INLD-BSP led third front in Haryana ahead of Assembly polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    As the Haryana Assembly elections inch closer, new political...

    15 passengers injured in bus accident on Punjab Roadways Solan route

    Northlines Northlines -
    A Punjab Roadways bus met with an accident in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HP Government Assesses Potential Crop Damages from Low Monsoon Rains

    Police arrested top cryptocurrency scammer involved in Rs. 2500 crore Himachal...

    Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni expresses willingness to join INLD-BSP led...