15 passengers injured in bus accident on Punjab Roadways Solan route

A Punjab Roadways bus met with an accident in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday morning, injuring 15 passengers. The incident occurred near Sanwara toll plaza when the bus rammed into the rear of a smaller utility vehicle while trying to overtake it.

According to police, there were around 25 passengers on board the bus which was travelling from Chandigarh to Shimla. After the collision, 13 injured passengers were taken to the nearby Dharampur hospital for treatment while two others had to be referred to the Regional Hospital in Solan due to more serious injuries.

The Superintendent of Police for Solan, Gaurav Singh revealed that the bus driver, identified as 35-year old Gurjeet Singh from Tarntaran, seemed to be driving in a reckless manner. He has been placed under arrest and charged with rash and negligent driving. A thorough investigation into the incident is currently underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Police officials are still at the scene of the accident collecting evidence and statements from eyewitnesses. The mangled remains of the vehicles involved bear testament to the impact of the collision. While most injured passengers are said to be out of danger, the condition of the two critically injured individuals referred to Solan hospital is not yet known. This accident once again highlights the need for all drivers to exercise caution and follow safety protocols while operating public transport vehicles.