back to top
Search
    InternationalBarron Trump Absent from Father's RNC Speech Despite Delegate Selection
    International

    Barron Trump Absent from Father’s RNC Speech Despite Delegate Selection

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Barron Trump, the only child of former president Donald Trump, was noticeably absent from his father's closing speech at the 2024 Republican Convention despite having been chosen as a delegate from Florida. The 18-year-old Barron, who recently graduated high school and will soon start college, has largely stayed out of the political sphere compared to his older siblings. However, he did attend a campaign rally with his father in Miami earlier this month.

    Despite being selected as a delegate, Melania Trump's office indicated in May that Barron would not be participating in the convention due to other commitments. This was confirmed by several reports in the days leading up to the event. While Barron was missing from the festivities, Donald Trump made sure to acknowledge him during his remarks, pausing with a smile to say “we love our Barron” which drew laughter from those in attendance.

    The remainder of the Trump family, including sons Don Jr. and Eric as well as daughters Ivanka, Tiffany, and daughter-in-law Lara played high-profile roles through convention week, with several taking to the stage to address the crowd. Only Melania joined her husband on stage for his speech, arriving shortly before in a striking red ensemble. Now graduated from high school, Barron continues to stay somewhat removed from public political occasions as he prepares to enter the college phase of his life.

    Previous article
    Punjab HC questions delay in municipal corporation elections
    Next article
    15 passengers injured in bus accident on Punjab Roadways Solan route
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NH Governor addressed on repeated misstatement of VP Harris’ name during RNC interview

    Northlines Northlines -
    "NH Governor stumbles over VP's name, questioned on pronunciation...

    Violent clashes erupt in Leeds as protestors and police face off

    Northlines Northlines -
    Last night saw chaotic scenes unfold on the streets...

    Ronald Reagan stays calm on hearing balloon pop sound years after surviving assassination bid

    Northlines Northlines -
    Six years had passed since Ronald Reagan, the former...

    Melania and Ivanka Trump expected to address Republican National Convention on final night

    Northlines Northlines -
    Trump Family Remains United Ahead of RNC Conclusion As the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HP Government Assesses Potential Crop Damages from Low Monsoon Rains

    Police arrested top cryptocurrency scammer involved in Rs. 2500 crore Himachal...

    Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni expresses willingness to join INLD-BSP led...