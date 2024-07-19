Barron Trump Absent from Father’s RNC Speech Despite Delegate Selection

Barron Trump, the only child of former president Donald Trump, was noticeably absent from his father's closing speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention despite having been chosen as a delegate from Florida. The 18-year-old Barron, who recently graduated high school and will soon start college, has largely stayed out of the political sphere compared to his older siblings. However, he did attend a campaign rally with his father in Miami earlier this month.

Despite being selected as a delegate, Melania Trump's office indicated in May that Barron would not be participating in the convention due to other commitments. This was confirmed by several reports in the days leading up to the event. While Barron was missing from the festivities, Donald Trump made sure to acknowledge him during his remarks, pausing with a smile to say “we love our Barron” which drew laughter from those in attendance.

The remainder of the Trump family, including sons Don Jr. and Eric as well as daughters Ivanka, Tiffany, and daughter-in-law Lara played high-profile roles through convention week, with several taking to the stage to address the crowd. Only Melania joined her husband on stage for his speech, arriving shortly before in a striking red ensemble. Now graduated from high school, Barron continues to stay somewhat removed from public political occasions as he prepares to enter the college phase of his life.