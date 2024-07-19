back to top
    Latest NewsPunjab HC questions delay in municipal corporation elections
    Latest NewsPunjab

    Punjab HC questions delay in municipal corporation elections

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Nearly a year and a half after the terms of municipal councils in ended, the non-holding of fresh elections has come under scrutiny by the Punjab and High Court. A public interest petition was filed last week seeking direction to the state government to immediately notify new polls.

    As per the constitution, elections must be conducted before the expiry of council terms, which in this case ended in late 2022. However, with no notification issued yet, democracy has been affected say petitioners. A division bench of the High Court will next hear the matter later this month.

    The petitioner, a social activist, argued that periodic elections are vital for a functioning democracy. Voters have the right to elect their preferred candidates. With terms lapsing and no elections in sight, proper governance of local bodies is being hampered.

    The delay in municipality polls is an important issue that rightly requires judicial oversight. The High Court will now examine reasons for the stalemate and ensure elections are notified without further delay. Local representation through regular elections upholds democratic principles enshrined in our constitution.

