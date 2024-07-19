HP Government Assesses Potential Crop Damages from Low Monsoon Rains

The Himachal Pradesh government has asked agriculture officials to evaluate reports on crop losses expected due to deficient rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season. According to data, the overall rainfall deficit has reached 41% and some areas have witnessed a massive 75% shortfall over the past 10 days.

Scanty rainfall is delaying paddy planting and slowing the growth of other crops like maize. The lack of adequate rains has also caused foliar diseases to spread in apple orchards of the Shimla region. Agriculture Secretary C. Paulrasu said they have sought details from the Horticulture Department about potential impacts. If heavy downpours do not occur over the next week to 10 days, standing crops may suffer significantly.

Paddy sowing has been postponed in certain pockets. Meanwhile, the warm and humid weather fueled by rain shortage has accelerated leaf spotting ailments and mite attacks on apple trees. Experts warn timely rains are needed to curb the spread of these foliar infections.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated heavy showers across Himachal over the next five days. Farmers will be hoping conditions improve to make up for the large monsoon rainfall deficit plaguing the state. Accurate impact assessment reports will help the government devise relief measures, if required. Overall, much depends on whether the weather prediction proves correct in bringing widespread rains to the key agricultural region.