Jammu KashmirPolice arrest 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla
Jammu Kashmir

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 31: Police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession in Baramulla district.

Police said on Sunday that at a checkpoint established at Khanpora Baramulla, intercepted two persons identified as Azad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Naidkhai, and Aqib Ahmad Gojree of Bagh-e-Islam.

“During search, 140 grams of contraband Charas-like substances were recovered from their possession. The duo was arrested and shifted to Police Station Baramulla, where they remained in custody,” police said.

Similarly, “a police party of Boniyar at a checkpoint established at Bimyar Boniyar intercepted a motorcyclist, and during search, 40 grams of contraband Charas-like substances was recovered from his session,” they said.

The accused was later identified as Mudasir Rashid Wani, a resident of Gantamulla. He was arrested, and the motorcycle was also seized on the spot.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at police stations Baramulla and Boniyar, and investigations have been initiated.

Police urged the people that if they witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near, contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112.

