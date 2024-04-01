Search
Rains lash J&K, snowfall at Gulmarg: MeT
Srinagar, Mar 31: Plains of and received rainfall for the 3rd day, while upper reaches, including the ski resort of Gulmarg, experienced fresh snowfall plummeting the temperatures during the past 24 hours.

Some upper reaches, including the ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, received a fresh snowfall of 2.5cm during the past 24 hours. Mountainous passes of Zabarwan, Mahadev, and Harmukh in the vicinity of Srinagar also received fresh light snowfall.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar on Sunday predicted intermittent light rain or snow at a few places during the next 24 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir plains, including Srinagar, were lashed by intermittent light to moderate rains, inundated several low-lying areas, and witnessed a drop in temperatures.

The is likely to remain dry from April 1 to 5, with rain at isolated places on April 3, while there is a possibility of rain and snow at scattered places during April 6–7, and thereafter, the weather is likely to remain dry till April 11.

As per the MeT data, Srinagar received 20.0mm of rainfall, Qazigund 21.4mm, Pahalgam 25.2mm, Kupwara 17.4mm, Kokernag 26.2mm, and Gulmarg 10.8mm during the past 24 hours till Sunday morning.

In the Jammu division, Jammu received 13.8mm, Banihal 19.8mm, Batote 30.0mm, Katra 14.0mm, Bhadarwah 14.2mm, and Kathua 4.8mm during the period.

The night temperature witnessed a dip, with Srinagar recording a low of 4.8°C against the 6.8°C the previous night. It was 1.3°C below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 1.7°C below the normal of 17.6°C the previous day.

Pahalgam in Anantnag district settled at 0.8°C against the 1.3°C the previous night, and it was 0.8°C below normal for the tourist spot in south Kashmir.

Gulmarg had a low of -1.2°C against the 0.5°C recorded a day ago. It was 0.4°C below normal for the ski resort in Baramulla district on Sunday, the MeT office said.

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla
Omar Abdullah’s juvenile antics only to salvage political ground!
