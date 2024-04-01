One killed, three injured in a car accident in Udhampur

Jammu Tawi, Mar 31: One person was killed and three were injured after a car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the Chenani area of Udhampur district on Sunday, a senior official said.

According to Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chenani Gurdev Kumar, the driver of Bolero Car lost control over the vehicle near Madha on Chenani-Madha Link Road and fell into the deep gorge. Police, with the help of locals, evacuated the injured from the ill-fated vehicle and shifted them to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Chenani for treatment.

Unfortunately, one injured person was declared dead by the doctors upon arriving at the hospital. Meanwhile, the treatment of three injured people is underway, he added.

A case was registered, and an investigation is going on.