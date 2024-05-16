back to top
PoJK residents must be comparing their situation with people living in J&K: Jaishankar

New Delhi, May 15: Commenting on the unrest in Pakistan-occupied and (PoJK), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that he has no doubt that people residing in PoJK will be comparing their situation with the people living in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is a ferment happening in PoJK. You can see it on social media or television. The analysis of it is very complex but definitely I have no doubt in my own mind that someone living in PoJK is comparing their situation with someone actually living in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that how is it that people today are actually progressing on our side,” EAM Jaishankar said.

He said that people on the other side have a sense and understanding of being under occupation, being discriminated and being treated badly. “Clearly, any such comparison would be preying on their minds,” EAM said.

On merging PoJK with , EAM Jaishankar reiterated that part of Kashmir was and will always be a part of India.

“That part of Kashmir has always been a part of India, it will always be…if you ask me when will the occupation end there? I actually find it very interesting,” he said.

He said that till Article 370 was in place, there was not much discussion about PoJK.

“There was at one point in the 1990s when some pressure was put on us by Western countries at that time parliament unanimously passed a resolution,” he said.

Violent protests have erupted in PoJK over the hike in electricity prices.

At least three people have been killed and six have been injured after Pakistani security forces opened fire on protesters.

 

Amit Shah visiting Srinagar today
Police attaches properties of notorious drug peddler
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

