Amit Shah visiting Srinagar today

Jammu Tawi, May 15: In a significant move amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Srinagar on Thursday evening, officials sources said here on Wednesday.

Top official sources told that Shah will arrive in Srinagar tomorrow evening and will stay for a night.

He said that the next day Shah is scheduled to meet various delegations including civil society members and BJP Karyakartas.

Shah's visit to Srinagar comes amid the Lok Sabha polls being held across the country; however, the BJP has not fielded any candidate for 3 seats in the Kashmir Valley.

Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency went to polls in the 4th phase on May 13, recording a voter turnout of over 38 percent – the highest since 1996 in the Lok Sabha elections.

Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri seats will go to polls on May 20 and May 25 respectively in the 7-phase Lok Sabha polls. Results will be declared on June 04.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur also confirmed that Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Srinagar tomorrow to meet several delegations.