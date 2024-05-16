back to top
Search
JammuAmit Shah visiting Srinagar today
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

Amit Shah visiting Srinagar today

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 15: In a significant move amidst the ongoing , Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Srinagar on Thursday evening, officials sources said here on Wednesday.

Top official sources told that Shah will arrive in Srinagar tomorrow evening and will stay for a night.

He said that the next day Shah is scheduled to meet various delegations including civil society members and BJP Karyakartas.

Shah's visit to Srinagar comes amid the Lok Sabha polls being held across the country; however, the BJP has not fielded any candidate for 3 seats in the Valley.

Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency went to polls in the 4th phase on May 13, recording a voter turnout of over 38 percent – the highest since 1996 in the Lok Sabha elections.

Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri seats will go to polls on May 20 and May 25 respectively in the 7-phase Lok Sabha polls. Results will be declared on June 04.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur also confirmed that Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Srinagar tomorrow to meet several delegations.

Previous article
PoJK is part of India, we will take it: Amit Shah
Next article
PoJK residents must be comparing their situation with people living in J&K: Jaishankar
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Candidate imported to contest from south Kashmir: Mehbooba

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 15: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba...

GOC White Knight Corps reviews security amid rising terror incidents

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 15: A joint security review meeting...

J&K HC modifies order to pave way for stalled key police projects

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 15: The High Court of Jammu...

Fire breaks out in Bali-Tirshi Block of Udhampur Forest Range

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 15: A major fire broke out...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Candidate imported to contest from south Kashmir: Mehbooba

GOC White Knight Corps reviews security amid rising terror incidents

J&K HC modifies order to pave way for stalled key police...