PoJK is part of India, we will take it: Amit Shah

SERAMPORE (WB), May 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday referred to protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said “PoJK is part of India and we will take it”.

Addressing a rally in Serampore, Shah said while peace has returned to once trouble-torn Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir “now echoes with slogans of Azadi and protests.

“After the abrogation of Article 370 by the government in 2019 peace has returned to Kashmir. But now we witness protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier slogans of Azadi were heard here, now the same slogans are heard in PoJK. Earlier stones were pelted here, now stones are pelted in PoJK,” he said.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for not supporting the demand of taking over PoJK, Shah said, “Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar say it should not be done as they have an atom bomb. But let me say this Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is part of India and we will take it.”

Shah said the present Lok Sabha elections are about “choosing between corrupt leaders of INDI alliance and honest politician Narendra Modi, who despite being Chief Minister and then Prime Minister never had an allegation of single paisa against him.”

“It's a fight between the ‘Chinese guarantee' of the INDI Alliance and the concrete promises of Modi Ji. It's a fight between infiltration and the guarantee of citizenship under the CAA. It's a fight between ‘Vote for Vikas' and ‘Vote for Jihad'! The choice is yours,” he said.