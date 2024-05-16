Police attaches properties of notorious drug peddler

Srinagar, May 15: Police on Wednesday attached the properties of a notorious drug peddler under Narco Act in Baramulla district.

Police said it has attached a single storey residential house valued approximately Rs 16 lakhs and 10 marlas land valued approximately Rs 5 lakhs located in village Reban area of Sopore, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The properties belong to a notorious drug peddler identified as Mohammad Ashraf a resident of Reban Sopore.

“The aforesaid properties were acquired by the accused from the gains of selling drugs. The inquiry revealed that the said immovable property was raised/ used for Illicit Trafficking by the drug peddler”, a police statement said.