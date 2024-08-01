PNB MetLife launches Bharat Manufacturing Fund

Jammu Tawi: PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited announces the launch of Bharat Manufacturing Fund, a new fund option within its Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) category. The fund offers policyholders a unique opportunity to invest in India's thriving manufacturing sector, and will be available at an initial unit price of ₹10 during the New Fund Launch period from August 1st to August 15th, 2024.

Customers can invest in the Bharat Manufacturing Fund through a variety of existing PNB MetLife ULIPs, including the PNB MetLife Goal Ensuring Multiplier (UIN: 117L133V03), PNB MetLife Smart Platinum Plus (UIN: 117L125V03), and PNB MetLife Mera Wealth Plan (UIN: 117L098V06). These ULIPs provide a comprehensive suite of benefits, including life insurance protection, flexible investment options, and personalized wealth creation solutions. All these plans can be conveniently purchased online, offering a smooth investment experience.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Investment Officer at PNB MetLife, says, “India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy, driven by key manufacturing sectors such as automobiles and auto ancillaries, capital goods, healthcare, commodities, chemicals and textiles. With the launch of this fund, PNB MetLife is offering customers a unique opportunity to align their financial aspirations with the growth of India's manufacturing sector, which could contribute ~25% of the nation's aspirational $30 trillion GDP by 2047. This actively managed fund provides the potential for significant returns thereby supporting our customers in their financial journey.”