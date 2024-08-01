back to top
Search
    IndiaNissan rolls in X-TRAIL in India at INR 49.92 Lakhs
    India

    Nissan rolls in X-TRAIL in India at INR 49.92 Lakhs

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Gurugram: Nissan Motor (NMIPL) today announced the pricing for the ‘Made in Japan' All-New 4th Generation X-TRAIL in India, priced at an introductory amount of INR 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powered with Variable Compression Turbo , the X-TRAIL is designed and delivered for automotive aficionados and customers seeking a harmonious blend of versatility, reliability, and practicality.

    The bookings for the All-New Nissan X-TRAIL have been opened since 26 July, with an advance deposit of INR 1,00,000, inviting customers to embark on a journey with a vehicle that epitomizes X-TRAIL's two-decade-strong legacy of excellence.

    Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations said, “The All-New Nissan X-TRAIL has arrived in India with the 's first Nissan patented Variable Compression Turbo Engine, offering sophistication, versatility, and a premium driving experience. Ranked among the top 5 best-selling SUVs globally in 2023, the X-TRAIL exemplifies Nissan's dedication to delivering advanced automotive excellence to our customers in India.

     

    We realized that our Indian customers aspired and demanded globally acclaimed SUV product offerings, so with this All-New 4th Generation X-TRAIL, we have announced the relaunch of our CBU . It is the first of many products that we have planned for India in the coming years for our discerning customers who value premium design, spaciousness, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.”

     

    Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “The introduction of the All-New 4th Generation X-TRAIL is a significant move for us, marking not only the relaunch of our CBU business but also the beginning of our product offensive in India. The idea is to focus on bringing in the best Nissan SUVs from our global portfolio with the finest Japanese motoring DNA, craftsmanship and best of Nissan's global technology. We are delighted with the response we have received for the relaunch of the CBU business, and the pre-bookings received. We are ready for X-TRAIL deliveries starting in August.”

     

    The X-TRAIL is available in three elegant colour options: Champagne Silver, Pearl White, and Diamond Black. Pre-bookings are now live across Nissan dealerships, nationwide, and on Nissan's website https://book.nissan.in/.

     

    Previous article
    PNB MetLife launches Bharat Manufacturing Fund
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Over 2.1 lakh Indians renounced Indian citizenship in 2023: Govt

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 1: More than 2.16 lakh Indians...

    CBI files first charge sheet in alleged NEET exam paper leak case against 13 accused

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 1: The CBI has filed its...

    Cong sets up screening committees for Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 1: The Congress on Thursday set...

    Don’t create fear among Muslims, agenda won’t last long: Pradhan to opposition in Lok Sabha

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PNB MetLife launches Bharat Manufacturing Fund

    KSB launches Global Case Competition to Boost MSIS Prog

    Samsung announces ‘India Cheers for Neeraj’ Campaign