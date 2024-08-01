KSB launches Global Case Competition to Boost MSIS Prog

Jammu Tawi: The Kelley School of Business (KSB) at Indiana University is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural MSIS Global Case Competition in August 2024. This high-stakes competition aims to identify and attract top-tier talent for the Master of Science in Information Systems (MSIS) program, while elevating the program's global visibility.

The competition will challenge undergraduate students from top universities across India to showcase their problem-solving, leadership and innovation skills. By engaging with a diverse pool of participants, the Kelley School aims to build a strong pipeline of qualified candidates for its MSIS program.

The competition will consist of two rounds. Round one will involve a case analysis and video presentation, with finalists advancing to the second round. The final round will be held in New Delhi itself on September 22nd, 2024, where participants will present their solutions to a panel of industry experts.

To incentivize participation and recognize outstanding performance, the competition offers substantial prizes. Winning teams will receive cash prizes, and individual participants can earn scholarships towards the MSIS program.

– First Place: $1,500 team prize and $5,000 scholarship per person

– Second Place: $1,000 team prize and $4,000 scholarship per person

– Third Place: $500 team prize and $3,000 scholarship per person

– All Finalists: $1,000 scholarship per person

“We believe that this competition will not only attract exceptional students but also position the Kelley School of Business as a global leader in information systems education,” said Professor Bipin Prabhakar, Faculty Chairperson, Information Systems Graduate Programs, Kelley School of Business.