PM Sunak Proposes Mandatory National Service for UK 18-Year-Olds

UK PM Sunak Proposes Mandatory National Service Programme For 18-Year-Olds

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has floated an ambitious plan to introduce mandatory national service for 18-year-olds in Britain. As per the proposal, every teenager would be required to devote a year towards the armed forces, cyber defense corps or community volunteering work.

PM Sunak believes national service can provide young people with invaluable experiences and opportunities for development. He feels such a programme is needed now more than ever to foster social cohesion and unity. Sunak also hopes it will aid workforce preparedness in key sectors.

Specifically, 18-year-olds will choose one of three options – serving full-time with the armed forces for a year, a cyber defense placement, or volunteering one weekend per month locally. A royal commission will design a pilot launch in 2025. The Conservatives aim to pass the requisite legislation by the next parliamentary term, if re-elected.

National service was previously compulsory after WWII, but ended in the 1960s. Sunak's initiative would make the UK join a select club of countries including Israel, South Korea and Singapore with mandatory youth programmes. While it aims to give direction to youth, the policy faces criticism over the substantial £2.5 billion estimated annual cost by 2030.

Only time will tell if this ambitious proposal translates into reality or gets stalled in the face of budgetary and legal hurdles. For now, PM Sunak hopes his vision can create opportunities, teach vital skills and play a role in uniting Britain's diverse youth.