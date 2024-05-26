back to top
Search
InternationalPM Sunak Proposes Mandatory National Service for UK 18-Year-Olds
International

PM Sunak Proposes Mandatory National Service for UK 18-Year-Olds

By: Northlines

Date:

UK PM Sunak Proposes Mandatory Service Programme For 18-Year-Olds

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has floated an ambitious plan to introduce mandatory national service for 18-year-olds in Britain. As per the proposal, every teenager would be required to devote a year towards the armed forces, cyber defense corps or community volunteering work.

PM Sunak believes national service can provide young people with invaluable experiences and opportunities for development. He feels such a programme is needed now more than ever to foster social cohesion and unity. Sunak also hopes it will aid workforce preparedness in key sectors.

Specifically, 18-year-olds will choose one of three options – serving full-time with the armed forces for a year, a cyber defense placement, or volunteering one weekend per month locally. A royal commission will design a pilot launch in 2025. The Conservatives aim to pass the requisite legislation by the next parliamentary term, if re-elected.

National service was previously compulsory after WWII, but ended in the 1960s. Sunak's initiative would make the UK join a select club of countries including Israel, South Korea and Singapore with mandatory youth programmes. While it aims to give direction to youth, the policy faces criticism over the substantial £2.5 billion estimated annual cost by 2030.

Only time will tell if this ambitious proposal translates into reality or gets stalled in the face of budgetary and legal hurdles. For now, PM Sunak hopes his vision can create opportunities, teach vital skills and play a role in uniting Britain's diverse youth.

Previous article
Enable ChatGPT on any Mac now with this quick 3-step workaround
Next article
Chile Detains Volunteer Firefighter and Ex-Official for Deadly Forest Fire That Killed Over 130 People
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Essential tips to stay safe and healthy during and after Cyclone Remal

Northlines Northlines -
"How to Stay Safe and Healthy as Cyclone Remal...

Chile Detains Volunteer Firefighter and Ex-Official for Deadly Forest Fire That Killed Over 130 People

Northlines Northlines -
Two men have been arrested and detained on suspicion...

Taiwan Criticizes China’s Military Exercises as Threat to Regional Stability

Northlines Northlines -
Taiwan Criticizes China's Military Exercises as "Threat to Global...

Prominent Democrat issues stark warning over potential Trump presidency

Northlines Northlines -
In a spirited debate this week, Massachusetts Representative Ayanna...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Prolonged Sedentary Lifestyle Deemed Equally Hazardous as Smoking, Warn Doctors

New-Age Tech Stocks Plunge as Zaggle Surges Ahead, Emerging as the...

Does regular soy consumption really threaten male hormone levels?