back to top
Search
TechnologyEnable ChatGPT on any Mac now with this quick 3-step workaround
Technology

Enable ChatGPT on any Mac now with this quick 3-step workaround

By: Northlines

Date:

ChatGPT, OpenAI's highly advanced AI chatbot has become immensely popular amongst users worldwide. However, many Mac owners were disappointed as the dedicated ChatGPT app was only available for the latest Apple silicon Macs running the newest MacOS versions. But now there is a workaround that lets any Mac user activate ChatGPT on their device, ahead of an official rollout.

A Mac user shared this simple trick on Twitter which surprisingly allows access to the app. All it takes is launching the app, logging in and quitting immediately before the login error appears. Relaunching then opens ChatGPT seamlessly. While there is no clear explanation for how it functions, testing confirms it enables ChatGPT use regardless of Mac model or OS.

As the 's most sophisticated language model currently, ChatGPT offers fascinating discussions. Now the accessibility barrier is removed, empowering many more conversations. Once installed by downloading from OpenAI, follow the three step process of launch, quick quit and relaunch to unleash this AI's tremendous potential directly on your Mac.

With ChatGPT's native app not yet in the Mac App Store, this workaround gets Mac owners engaged with next-gen AI today. OpenAI continues innovating how we interact with intelligence itself. Keep an eye out for official alternatives, but in the meantime, Mac users can satisfy their curiosity using this simple trick to experience ChatGPT up close.

Previous article
Microsoft brings powerful AI capabilities to Windows laptops and desktops with new Copilot+ PCs
Next article
PM Sunak Proposes Mandatory National Service for UK 18-Year-Olds
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Find Affordable Flights Anywhere with Google Flights’ Powerful Search Tools

Northlines Northlines -
Traveling for business or leisure is so much easier...

Microsoft brings powerful AI capabilities to Windows laptops and desktops with new Copilot+ PCs

Northlines Northlines -
Microsoft bets on AI powered PCs to take on...

Microsoft brings powerful AI capabilities to Windows laptops and desktops with new Copilot+ PCs

Northlines Northlines -
Microsoft bets on AI powered PCs to take on...

Google Launches New “Request Payment” Option in Play Store

Northlines Northlines -
New Payment Feature Launched on Google Play Store Google has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Prolonged Sedentary Lifestyle Deemed Equally Hazardous as Smoking, Warn Doctors

New-Age Tech Stocks Plunge as Zaggle Surges Ahead, Emerging as the...

Does regular soy consumption really threaten male hormone levels?