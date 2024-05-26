Enable ChatGPT on any Mac now with this quick 3-step workaround

ChatGPT, OpenAI's highly advanced AI chatbot has become immensely popular amongst users worldwide. However, many Mac owners were disappointed as the dedicated ChatGPT app was only available for the latest Apple silicon Macs running the newest MacOS versions. But now there is a workaround that lets any Mac user activate ChatGPT on their device, ahead of an official rollout.

A Mac user shared this simple trick on Twitter which surprisingly allows access to the app. All it takes is launching the app, logging in and quitting immediately before the login error appears. Relaunching then opens ChatGPT seamlessly. While there is no clear explanation for how it functions, testing confirms it enables ChatGPT use regardless of Mac model or OS.

As the world's most sophisticated language model currently, ChatGPT offers fascinating discussions. Now the accessibility barrier is removed, empowering many more conversations. Once installed by downloading from OpenAI, follow the three step process of launch, quick quit and relaunch to unleash this AI's tremendous potential directly on your Mac.

With ChatGPT's native app not yet in the Mac App Store, this workaround gets Mac owners engaged with next-gen AI today. OpenAI continues innovating how we interact with intelligence itself. Keep an eye out for official alternatives, but in the meantime, Mac users can satisfy their curiosity using this simple trick to experience ChatGPT up close.