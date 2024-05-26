Chile Detains Volunteer Firefighter and Ex-Official for Deadly Forest Fire That Killed Over 130 People

Two men have been arrested and detained on suspicion of intentionally starting a devastating wildfire in Chile last February that killed 137 people. According to officials, 22-year old Francisco Mondaca, a volunteer firefighter from Valparaiso, allegedly lit the fire in the Lago Peñuelas nature reserve located in the central part of the country. He has been identified as the primary suspect.

Investigators have also detained former forestry employee Franco Pinto for allegedly helping to plan the arson attack. Prosecutors believe the two men conspired together in advance to purposefully start a fire when weather conditions were suitable to enable rapid spread. Flares and fireworks were discovered inside Mondaca's vehicle, providing possible evidence of how the blaze was ignited.

The massive forest fire, considered Chile's worst tragedy since a deadly 2010 earthquake, rapidly grew out of control over several days. It spread across multiple communities, destroying over 10,000 homes and displacing about 16,000 residents who lost their shelters and possessions. Tragically, 137 lives were lost in the flames.

According to prosecutors, there seems to have been a financial motive behind the suspected criminal act. They claim Mondaca told authorities he hoped a major fire would create more work opportunities for firefighters. However, the reasons for Pinto's alleged involvement remain under investigation. Investigations are ongoing to determine if any other individuals assisted in planning or carrying out the arson.

Local fire officials expressed shock and disappointment over the alarming allegations against one of their own volunteer members. They stressed this appears to have been an isolated case of misconduct that should not damage the long-standing reputation of their lifesaving department. The forestry agency also felt let down by accusations concerning a former employee. Both organizations pledged to tighten screening policies going forward.