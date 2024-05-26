Essential tips to stay safe and healthy during and after Cyclone Remal

“How to Stay Safe and Healthy as Cyclone Remal Approaches”

Cyclone Remal is expected to make landfall along the coasts of West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh overnight, bringing high winds and heavy rainfall that could impact health. As authorities urge evacuation from vulnerable areas, it's important residents know how to protect themselves from potential emergencies both during and after the storm passes.

Forecasts predict Remal will carry winds up to 135 kmph when it hits shore, so there is risk of injuries from falling debris or damaged structures. Residents in evacuation zones should carefully follow official instructions and seek designated shelters. Those unable to evacuate should have a disaster kit with basics like food, water, medicines and strong umbrellas or raincoats in an easily accessible safe room.

Flooding is likely with the storm's rains, so contaminated water poses a threat. Floodwater can spread infections if it mixes with household waste or comes into contact with open cuts. Boil or treat any water with chlorine before drinking and be especially careful with food preparation. Wounds should be promptly cleaned and covered. Those lacking medication should also carry enough for any health conditions.

Once the cyclone passes, cleanup brings new risks like insect and animal bites amid disturbed habitats. Mosquitoes breeding in stagnant water risk spreading malaria or dengue fever, while displaced snakes or rats could bite if disturbed. Wearing protective clothing, repellent and boots can help avoid bites, and anti-venom medication should be on hand if available. Respiratory issues may also rise due to mold or dust, so use masks if cleaning flooded areas.

By being informed and taking basic safety measures, residents can best protect themselves and their families from potential emergencies during Cyclone Remal's impact. Following official advice and exercising caution as conditions are assessed after the storm can help communities stay healthy.