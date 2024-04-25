back to top
PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses disappointment as Pakistan lags behind Bangladesh’s strong economic trajectory

By: Northlines

Date:

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reflected on his country's economic condition in comparison to Bangladesh during an interaction with leaders. While addressing the community in Karachi, Sharif noted how East Pakistan, which is now known as Bangladesh, was once considered a burden but has made tremendous progress in industrial development over the years.

The Prime Minister said that in the past, Pakistan was told that East Pakistan was dragging the nation down financially. However, Bangladesh has transformed dramatically and is now a strong , pointed out Sharif. He added that looking at Bangladesh's economic rise, it causes feelings of regret within himself and the nation.

When asked by the business representatives on how to improve Pakistan's economy, Sharif acknowledged the importance of political stability. The leaders advised focusing on bringing consistency to the government and policymaking. They also suggested that restarting trade talks with neighbouring could yield significant benefits for businesses and growth. As both nations share close economic ties, reviving commercial relationships was proposed as a way forward.

The Prime Minister assured the community that he is determined to address financial issues and will work towards generating stability. Sharif further stated that he is open to positive engagements that can aid the economy, including patch-ups with some opposition politicians. The interactive meeting ended on the note of collectively exploring methods to boost Pakistan's standing globally.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

