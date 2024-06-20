back to top
Search
JammuPM Promises Justice for Recent Terror Attacks During Public Address.
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

PM Promises Justice for Recent Terror Attacks During Public Address.

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said preparations for the assembly elections in   and have begun and the Union territory will get back its statehood too.

Addressing an event after laying foundation stone and inaugurating 84 developmental projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in Srinagar, Modi also said the central government has taken the recent terror attacks in the Union territory very seriously and the enemies of  Jammu and Kashmir will be given a befitting reply.
He also praised the youths of Jammu and Kashmir for the high turnout in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls and said they have ensured victory of democracy.
Modi said the wall of the Article 370, which was scrapped in August 2019, collapsed and fruits of Indian Constitution ensured in  Jammu and Kashmir.
“Today the Indian Constitution has truly been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
The prime minister said today the forces inimical to peace and development are making last ditch efforts to stop the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.
“The Centre has taken the recent terror attacks very seriously. The home minister held a meeting and reviewed the entire mechanism. I want to assure that we will leave no stone unturned to punish the enemies of  Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Modi assured the people that permanent peace will be established in Jammu and Kashmir.

Previous article
From royalty to legacy: Karan Singh’s 75-year public journey!
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

From royalty to legacy: Karan Singh’s 75-year public journey!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 20: Veteran Congress leader and former governor...

PM’s 2-day Srinagar visit kicks off with Yoga Day event!

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...

Meet the Rising Star: J&K Fencer Shines at SAI Trials!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 20: Budding fencer in the Sabre event...

J&K Railways take on iconic world’s highest bridge trial run!

Northlines Northlines -
Reasi, June 20: Indian Railways on Thursday conducted a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

From royalty to legacy: Karan Singh’s 75-year public journey!

PM’s 2-day Srinagar visit kicks off with Yoga Day event!

Meet the Rising Star: J&K Fencer Shines at SAI Trials!