From royalty to legacy: Karan Singh’s 75-year public journey!

JAMMU, Jun 20: Veteran Congress leader and former governor of Jammu and Kashmir completed 75 years in public life on Thursday.

Appointed as a regent by his father Maharaja Hari Singh in 1949, Singh has exemplified an unwavering commitment to the nation, holding numerous esteemed positions over the decades, a statement issued by his office said.

Singh has also been a former Sadr-i-Riyasat of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and its former governor. (Agencies)