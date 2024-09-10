back to top
    PM Narendra Modi chairs first governing board meeting of ANRF
    India

    PM Narendra Modi chairs first governing board meeting of ANRF

    NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired the first governing board meeting of the newly formed Anusandhan National Foundation (ANRF), officials said.

    The meeting of the foundation, which will act as an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction towards scientific research in accordance with the recommendations of the National Policy (NEP), was attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

    Senior officials, including the Government's principal scientific advisor Ajay Kumar Sood, also participated.

    The ANRF aims to seed, grow and promote research and development (R&D) and foster a of research and innovation throughout 's universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.

     

     

     

